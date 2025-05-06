    • DyStar
    DyStar at Hilton Davis

    DyStar to Shutter 2 Sites, Consolidates U.S. Manufacturing Operations

    May 6, 2025
    The company will relocate dye and performance chemical production from sites in Ohio and North Carolina to its Reidsville, North Carolina, facility by 2026.

    Global specialty chemicals manufacturer DyStar announced that it is closing manufacturing facilities in Cincinnati and Charlotte, North Carolina, consolidating production at its site in Reidsville, North Carolina.

    Operations at the Hilton Davis site in Cincinnati, which manufactures food, drug and cosmetic dyes (FD&C), drug and cosmetic dyes (D&C), lakes, technical dyes and pigment dispersions, will end June 30, said the company in a press statement. Charlotte operations, which produce performance chemicals and textile and leather chemicals, will be relocated to Reidsville following the sale of the Charlotte property. That transition is expected to be completed by late 2025 or early 2026.

    The consolidation follows a manufacturing footprint optimization strategy for the Americas. Singapore-based DyStar's U.S. production will now be centered in Reidsville and Cheyenne, Wyoming. The company stated it will continue supplying its dye and chemical product lines from its global network without affecting quality or safety.

    The Charlotte facility, currently operating under DyStar Carolina Chemical Corporation, will be sold to Constellation Real Estate Partners, with the sale projected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. The company said the move aligns with its long-term goals for operational efficiency, cost reduction and scalable infrastructure.

    DyStar will offer relocation assistance and open position opportunities at other sites for affected employees. The company emphasized its commitment to a smooth transition and continuity of service during the consolidation process.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

