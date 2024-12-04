The Business Side: Hexion, ABB and Siemens Report Acquisitions

Hexion Acquires Smartech

Hexion Inc., a manufacturer of adhesives and performance materials solutions, has acquired technology company Smartech, a provider AI-driven autonomous manufacturing solutions. In a press statement, Hexion noted the acquisition marks a bold step in the company's strategy to revolutionize the manufacturing ecosystem, harnessing AI and machine learning technology to improve production efficiency, cost, sustainability and product quality in the processing industries.

Smartech's AI and autonomous manufacturing technologies combine artificial intelligence, advanced control systems and process optimization algorithms to drive critical process improvements. The engineered systems, including SmartWAX, SmartPF and SmartMDI, integrate with Hexion's product portfolio.

Smartech's flagship SmartMDI system uses chemistry control to allow for more precise resin application in engineered wood production. The technology helps the milling industry enhance surface coverage and reactivity, reduce raw materials cost and lower VOC emissions.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Smartech will continue to operate as an independent business entity servicing its customers as it does currently.