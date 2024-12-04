The Business Side: Hexion, ABB and Siemens Report Acquisitions

This week, several acquisitions were completed, including that of an AI technology company that aims to help the chemical manufacturing sector become more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally responsible; a global NEMA motors provider; and a maker of sustainable fire suppression technology that includes high-pressure water mist. Learn more below.
Hexion Acquires Smartech
Hexion Inc., a manufacturer of adhesives and performance materials solutions, has acquired technology company Smartech, a provider AI-driven autonomous manufacturing solutions. In a press statement, Hexion noted the acquisition marks a bold step in the company's strategy to revolutionize the manufacturing ecosystem, harnessing AI and machine learning technology to improve production efficiency, cost, sustainability and product quality in the processing industries.
Smartech's AI and autonomous manufacturing technologies combine artificial intelligence, advanced control systems and process optimization algorithms to drive critical process improvements. The engineered systems, including SmartWAX, SmartPF and SmartMDI, integrate with Hexion's product portfolio.
Smartech's flagship SmartMDI system uses chemistry control to allow for more precise resin application in engineered wood production. The technology helps the milling industry enhance surface coverage and reactivity, reduce raw materials cost and lower VOC emissions.
The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Smartech will continue to operate as an independent business entity servicing its customers as it does currently.
ABB Acquires Aurora Motors
ABB on Dec. 3 completed the acquisition of Aurora Motors. The transaction was originally announced on Nov. 4, 2024, and financial terms were not disclosed. Aurora Motors is a $4-million U.S. vertical pump motors provider with engineering and operations in Shanghai, China and a corporate office and distribution center in Hayward, California.
In a press statement, ABB elaborated that the acquisition is part of the company’s Motion Business Area growth strategy and will allow its NEMA Motors Division to enhance product offerings, expand its supply chain and improve customer support.
The global NEMA motor industry, roughly $3.4 billion in size, comprises industrial electric motors primarily used within North America, according to ABB Motion. NEMA motors are designed to run equipment in industries such as food and beverage, oil and gas, mining and aggregate and water and wastewater and in applications that move air, liquids and other materials.
Siemens Acquires Danfoss Fire Safety
Siemens Smart Infrastructure has acquired Danfoss Fire Safety, a Denmark-based specialist in fire suppression technology. According to Siemens, the acquisition will accelerate the expansion of the company’s sustainable fire safety portfolio with high-pressure water mist and low-pressure CO₂.
On Oct. 8, 2024, Siemens announced its intention to acquire Danfoss Fire Safety, which was a fully owned, non-core business of Danfoss Group since 2019. For now, it continues to operate as a separate legal entity under the name “SEM-SAFE Fire Safety A/S.”