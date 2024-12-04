  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Shutterstock
    Mergers and Acquisitions
    1. Asset Management
    2. Economics

    The Business Side: Hexion, ABB and Siemens Report Acquisitions

    Dec. 4, 2024
    The latest business moves aim to expand industry offerings in AI technology, NEMA vertical pump motors and high-pressure fire suppression technology.

    This week, several acquisitions were completed, including that of an AI technology company that aims to help the chemical manufacturing sector become more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally responsible; a global NEMA motors provider; and a maker of sustainable fire suppression technology that includes high-pressure water mist. Learn more below. 

    Smartech a Hexion Company

    Hexion Acquires Smartech 

    Hexion Inc., a manufacturer of adhesives and performance materials solutions, has acquired technology company Smartech, a provider AI-driven autonomous manufacturing solutions. In a press statement, Hexion noted the acquisition marks a bold step in the company's strategy to revolutionize the manufacturing ecosystem, harnessing AI and machine learning technology to improve production efficiency, cost, sustainability and product quality in the processing industries.

    Smartech's AI and autonomous manufacturing technologies combine artificial intelligence, advanced control systems and process optimization algorithms to drive critical process improvements. The engineered systems, including SmartWAX, SmartPF and SmartMDI, integrate with Hexion's product portfolio.

    Smartech's flagship SmartMDI system uses chemistry control to allow for more precise resin application in engineered wood production. The technology helps the milling industry enhance surface coverage and reactivity, reduce raw materials cost and lower VOC emissions.

    The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Smartech will continue to operate as an independent business entity servicing its customers as it does currently.

    Aurora Motors
    display of several aurora motors pumps

    ABB Acquires Aurora Motors

    ABB on Dec. 3 completed the acquisition of Aurora Motors. The transaction was originally announced on Nov. 4, 2024, and financial terms were not disclosed. Aurora Motors is a $4-million U.S. vertical pump motors provider with engineering and operations in Shanghai, China and a corporate office and distribution center in Hayward, California.

    In a press statement, ABB elaborated that the acquisition is part of the company’s Motion Business Area growth strategy and will allow its NEMA Motors Division to enhance product offerings, expand its supply chain and improve customer support.

    The global NEMA motor industry, roughly $3.4 billion in size, comprises industrial electric motors primarily used within North America, according to ABB Motion. NEMA motors are designed to run equipment in industries such as food and beverage, oil and gas, mining and aggregate and water and wastewater and in applications that move air, liquids and other materials.

    Siemens Acquires Danfoss Fire Safety

    Siemens Smart Infrastructure has acquired Danfoss Fire Safety, a Denmark-based specialist in fire suppression technology. According to Siemens, the acquisition will accelerate the expansion of the company’s sustainable fire safety portfolio with high-pressure water mist and low-pressure CO₂.

    On Oct. 8, 2024, Siemens announced its intention to acquire Danfoss Fire Safety, which was a fully owned, non-core business of Danfoss Group since 2019. For now, it continues to operate as a separate legal entity under the name “SEM-SAFE Fire Safety A/S.”

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.