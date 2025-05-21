Cognite Names New AI-Focused CTO, Global Head of Engineering

Cognite, a provider of industrial AI software, has appointed Geir Engdahl as Chief Technology Officer, AI, and James Sirota as Global Head of Engineering. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

As CTO, Engdahl will lead Cognite’s AI First technology strategy. In a press statement, the company said the move will support delivery of more real-time intelligence across industrial operations, including compatibility with any data source, and leverage large language models.

Sirota will lead global engineering efforts, focusing on faster rollout of new platform capabilities across Cognite’s industrial data platform and AI workbench.

According to Cognite, the additions support its mission to help engineers and domain experts use AI to extract value from complex, siloed data in the manufacturing, energy and power generation sectors.

In the press statement, CEO Girish Rishi said the appointments reflect the company’s goal to scale AI-powered applications and deliver measurable outcomes across operations.