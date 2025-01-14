  • Newsletters
    Germany’s Covestro to Expand U.S. Ohio Plant

    Jan. 14, 2025
    Multiple new production lines will help meet the growing demand for polycarbonate material solutions in the United States.

    Source Covestro

    Covestro, a global manufacturer of polycarbonate material solutions headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, has announced that it is expanding its site in Hebron, Ohio. 
    The company will construct multiple new production lines and infrastructure to manufacture customized polycarbonate compounds and blends and significantly expand its capacity in the Solutions & Specialties business for the North American market.

    In a press statement, Covestro said the expansion is an important step to meet the growing demand for high-quality materials in North America’s automotive, electronics, and healthcare industries. 

    Covestro’s Research & Development center in Pittsburgh will work closely with the Ohio plant to drive the technology transfer from lab to industrial production. The expansion will support major transformation processes, such as the electrification and automation of mobility, sustainable developments and digitalization.

    Construction of the new production lines is scheduled to begin in 2025, with operations starting by the end of 2026.

    What People are Saying

    Thorsten Dreier, chief technology officer: "This investment in our U.S. compounding plant is an important component of our 'Sustainable Growth' strategy. With this expansion, we can meet our customers' growing demand for specialized polycarbonate materials, grow together with our customers, and strengthen our position as a leading provider of polycarbonate materials in North America. The move also aligns with our strategy to produce in the region for the region, to manufacture close to our customers and ensure reliable supply."

    Samir Hifri, chairman and president of Covestro LLC: “This investment, which follows our recent announcement of an almost 40 million Euro investment in our R&D capabilities in Pittsburgh, underscores how critical our U.S. sites and the U.S. market are to Covestro’s global strategy. “The expanded capacity of our polycarbonate compounding capabilities in Ohio will both help us better supply our customers as well as represent a commitment to our employees at the site, the Hebron, Ohio community, and the U.S. market as a whole.”

    Lily Wang, head of the Engineering Plastics Business Entity: "To be successful in the automotive, electronics, and healthcare industries, you need the right portfolio, consistent quality, and supply reliability, as well as solution-oriented technical expertise. The expanded production capacity for differentiated polycarbonates enables us to better serve our customers' complex needs for high-quality, high-tech materials with individualized properties.”

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

