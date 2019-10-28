Chemical Processing

Motors: How To Convert From Horizontal To Vertical Mounts

Key mechanical factors should be considered when applying a horizontal ball-bearing motor in a vertical mounting position.

By Tom Bishop, P.E., EASA

Oct 28, 2019

Occasionally an end user wants to take a motor designed for horizontal mounting and use it in a vertical position. This article addresses some of the key mechanical factors that should be considered when applying a horizontal ball-bearing motor in a vertical mounting position.

These key factors include:

  • Axial thrust load capacity of bearing supporting rotor weight
  • Rotor weight
  • Weight of output shaft attachments
  • Axial thrust from direct-connected driven equipment
  • Bearing lubrication paths
  • Bearing lubricant retention
  • Shaft up or shaft down orientation
  • Ingress protection
  • Locking axial thrust bearing
  • Axial thrust load capacity

The first four factors above are inter-related because the weight of the rotor and any shaft attachments result in axial load on the fixed (thrust) bearing. Direct-connected driven equipment such as impellers or fan/blower blades can also impart axial thrust load on the fixed bearing.

