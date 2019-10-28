/ / / Motors: How To Convert From Horizontal To Vertical Mounts

Occasionally an end user wants to take a motor designed for horizontal mounting and use it in a vertical position. This article addresses some of the key mechanical factors that should be considered when applying a horizontal ball-bearing motor in a vertical mounting position.

These key factors include:

Axial thrust load capacity of bearing supporting rotor weight

Rotor weight

Weight of output shaft attachments

Axial thrust from direct-connected driven equipment

Bearing lubrication paths

Bearing lubricant retention

Shaft up or shaft down orientation

Ingress protection

Locking axial thrust bearing

Axial thrust load capacity

The first four factors above are inter-related because the weight of the rotor and any shaft attachments result in axial load on the fixed (thrust) bearing. Direct-connected driven equipment such as impellers or fan/blower blades can also impart axial thrust load on the fixed bearing.

