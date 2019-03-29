/ / / Combat Cybersecurity Threats To Process Safety

The quest for continuous improvement in the process industries always requires change. However, when not managed properly, change can lead to disaster. Chemical makers and refiners often use their industrial control system (ICS) — the cyber-physical assets responsible for automated controls and safety — as the platform for continuous improvement. At most sites, the ICS undergoes more changes than any other production asset. Yet, while operating companies around the world for almost three decades have accepted management of change (MOC) as a best practice when altering physical assets such as valves and pumps, many processors have failed to consistently apply the same level of rigor to managing configuration changes to the ICS. Investigations into several major plant accidents by the U.S. Chemical Safety Board and the U.K. Health and Safety Executive have identified improper modifications to ICS alarms, control loops and safety instrumented systems (SISs) as either a major contributing factor or a root cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, the fast-growing threat of cyberattacks initiated by nation states or criminals seeking ransoms has created an urgent need to lock down and protect the ICS configuration. Furthermore, unmanaged change initiated by internal actors — employees and contractors — can lead to the same catastrophic consequences that an external bad actor can impart on a production facility.

Boards of directors today recognize the risks to their process safety, profitability and brand reputation posed by unprotected cyber-physical assets. The good news is that defining and implementing a basic cybersecurity strategy that includes change management of the ICS configuration will go a long way in protecting against cyber vulnerabilities, both external and internal.

A Crucial Element

ICSs comprise field instruments (sensors and actuators), distributed control systems (DCSs), SISs, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, process historians, advanced applications, process analytical systems, and more. An ICS plays a number of key roles:

Repository for Intellectual Property (IP). The ICS is the real-time container of IP, the collective knowledge essential for effective performance and safety. For instance, a DCS may hold details such as the highly proprietary recipe for a polymer product or a complex strategy for controlling the outlet temperature of an ethylene furnace. The configuration of a DCS represents important and highly valuable company IP. Its configuration also includes operational, safety and equipment design operating limits. So, protecting the trade secrets embedded in the configuration of a DCS must be a top concern to a corporation’s general counsel and chief financial officer.

Defender of Safety. The basic process control loop function in a DCS provides protection against process disturbances in real time, preventing a minor upset from becoming a major abnormal situation. The DCS alarm management system notifies the console operator when intervention is required to correct a process or equipment anomaly. The SIS is designed to prevent significant equipment damage as well as catastrophic incidents by detecting unstable and out-of-control conditions and initiating a graceful shutdown of the process. Mechanical relief systems go to work in situations where the SIS has failed to effectively contain an abnormal situation.

Protector of Equipment. Operational, safety and design boundaries configured in the DCS ensure that automated control loops can push the process to its farthest limits without violating critical constraints. The DCS provides this protection automatically, 24/7.

Platform for Continuous Improvement. The ICS is like a fine bottle of wine: it becomes more valuable as it ages. That’s because control and production engineers are constantly modifying the configuration of the system to enhance controllability, safety, quality and yield. Continuous improvement requires continuous change to the system. It’s not unusual for a control engineer to alter the configuration of a system multiple times a week.

Challenges In Managing Change

Change can deliver improvement only if it’s managed methodically and consistently. Ensuring effective MOC for ICSs requires grappling with a number of difficult issues. These include:

Disparate and multigenerational systems. As a result of plant expansions, acquisitions and modernization projects, a typical process plant today may rely on ten different classes of ICS systems and applications, from five major automation vendors, representing three different generations of technologies.

Highly complex and proprietary structures. ICSs are inherently complex because they contain detailed configuration and logic programs for automatic control of the process. ICSs also are highly proprietary. Each control system type has a unique architecture, communication protocol, hardware and operating system. Interoperability among control systems from different automation vendors is achievable but difficult to implement and maintain due to the proprietary nature of each system. In fact, different generations of control systems from the same automation vendor usually require special gateways to communicate. Proprietary ICSs generally aren’t designed to operate third-party applications. The complexity and challenges of interoperability among ICS devices has created considerable engineering and operational challenges for owner operators.