/ / / Check Sample System Pressure Drop

Types Of Sample Systems Figure 1. Single-line system (a, b) disposes of sample while fast-loop system (c, d) returns sample to process. Source: “Industrial Sampling Systems.” The final step in designing sample lines for your analytical sampling system is to assess whether enough pressure differential exists between the process tap and the return point to drive the flow you want through the lines. If the differential isn’t sufficient, you may have to apply a different design strategy.

At this stage of the design process, you already will have made numerous decisions related to your system layout and performance. You’ve decided on whether to use a single-line system (Figures 1a and 1b) that disposes of samples via a vent or drain, or a fast-loop system (Figures 1c and 1d) in which the sample returns to process (“Choose the Right Sampling System Transport Line”). You’ve estimated your time delay and made adjustments to meet your acceptable target. You’ve made design decisions related to fluid velocity and flow, and found whether laminar or turbulent flow (Figure 2) occurs in your sample lines (“Consider Flow Regime’s Impact on Sample Analysis”).

Now, you’re ready to determine the pressure loss in your sample lines. Multiple factors, including line length and diameter, the number of bends in a system, elevation changes, friction, sample fluid density, flow velocity, and other factors, cause pressure drop. If your sample lines require more differential pressure than currently available, you won’t achieve the desired sample velocity. You may need to install a sample pump or move the process tap to a higher-pressure line.

To compute the pressure loss in your sample lines, you must use the Darcy equation. We’ll review this equation and provide some guidelines for maintaining a suitable pressure differential in your system.

Finding Pressure Loss

The Darcy equation allows you to determine if enough pressure difference exists between the sample tap and return point to achieve the desired response time for your sampling system. If not, you’ll have to modify the design, perhaps by using a larger return line. If excess pressure is available, you might choose to use smaller sample line sizes or to absorb the excess pressure across a needle valve.

If you design your sample lines to absorb all the available pressure, you can save the cost of a flowmeter and needle valve. However, you won’t be able to check the performance after installation, except by recalculating the flow rate and time delay based on the actual pressures observed during startup.

Either way, you must calculate the required differential pressure using the Darcy equation:

ΔP = (f L ρ u2)/2D (1)

where ΔP is change in pressure (Pa), f is friction factor (dimensionless), L is line length (m), ρ is fluid density (kg/m3), u is flow velocity (m/s) and D is line diameter (m).

Entering all values in coherent SI units yields a ΔP value in pascals (Pa). A shortcut version of the equation accepts the line diameter (D′) in millimeters and returns the pressure drop (ΔP′) in kilopascals (kPa):

ΔP′ = (f L ρ u2)/2D′ (2)

When making any adjustments to your system, your design work will focus on the flow velocity (u) and the line diameter (D) because application conditions fix the other variables. Keep in mind that the friction factor (f) isn’t a constant. It varies with operating conditions; you must account for any condition changes that may alter the friction factor and how it’s calculated.

Flow Regimes Figure 2. Turbulent flow encourages good sample mixing. Source: “Industrial Sampling Systems.”

Application To Gas Samples

Strictly speaking, the Darcy equation doesn’t directly apply to gas samples because their density and velocity both change as the pressure drops along the line. However, in typical sampling lines, gas samples have very little pressure drop, so the accuracy of the calculation usually isn’t an issue. If your initial calculation yields a significant line pressure drop, you can improve accuracy by averaging the inlet and outlet pressures and repeating the calculation.

Allowing for bends. Each sharp bend in a line will incur some additional pressure loss that you must account for in your calculations. When possible, install lines with gradual bends because they barely will affect the pressure drop. If this is impractical and you must use pipe or tube fittings, or bends formed with tube benders, it’s convenient to assign an equivalent length to each bend to represent the pressure drop it causes.