/ / / 10 Steps To Jumpstart Your Digital Transformation

Performance Improvement Figure 1. Digital transformation can deliver results that surpass those of operational excellence best practices. As sensing technology continues to become more ubiquitous and affordable, chemical processors have come to rely on quantifiable data collected from their assets to bring new products to market and optimize the production of current ones. Not only within the plant but across the entire enterprise, chemical makers are looking to digitalization to help ensure safety and deliver greater mechanical availability with lower maintenance costs. These improvements in turn increase utilization rates while lowering operating costs — a critical differentiator in a highly competitive marketplace.

Flexible, scalable and powerful, digital transformation technologies and strategies — coupled with a well-planned and executed pilot initiative — are driving a step change in plant performance (Figure 1). Companies that make the commitment to embark on a digital transformation reduce downtime by up to 70% and lengthen asset lifecycles by over 15%.

A small digital transformation initiative implemented with the right strategies can provide opportunities to build momentum and knowledge across the organization from a small initial investment.

Key Steps For Success

By leveraging ten critical steps, companies running a digital transformation pilot can avoid common roadblocks, helping deliver better implementations of any size. Let’s look at each of these steps.

1. Clearly define success criteria. Prescriptive analytics can glean new insights from data (Figure 2). However, because prescriptive analytics strategies are new, many organizations are skeptical about their impact. While caution is healthy when implementing new technology, undue skepticism sometimes can lead implementation teams to focus too much on technology and not enough on business goals. This can result in a rushed or poorly planned pilot implementation that incorrectly confirms a company’s worst fears and creates the mistaken conclusion it isn’t ready for digital transformation.

Operations leadership can navigate around this potential pitfall by understanding key performance indicator (KPI) goals and using those goals to drive decisions on pilot implementation. A gap analysis allows a company to see opportunities for improvement. These opportunities then drive business goals, helping teams create pilot projects with return-on-investment (ROI) impacts that are easy to quantify and demonstrate.

Broad Impact Figure 2. Predictive analytics can provide insights to improve operations, energy efficiency and maintenance.

Setting goals matters. Consider the experience of one life sciences company that embarked on a pilot program to determine if digital transformation technology was right for a plant. Its reliability team focused primarily on data availability, assuming the best assets to test were those with the most instrumentation that also were common throughout the organization.

The problem with this approach was that the chosen skids are extremely stable pieces of equipment. Because these skids had few reliability issues, the data the team collected showed very few problems. Without problems, there were no solutions and no savings, making it hard to build a business case centered on the success of the pilot.

Planning for success also is essential. A large refinery determined that injecting a chemical into the oil refining process could enhance efficiency and lower costs of crude processing. Although the change potentially could significantly improve the refining process, it also ran the risk of very high temperature spikes. The company needed analytics to identify the perfect injection level to accomplish higher yield and better efficiency without compromising safety and production in the unit.

The company knew it could test four KPIs:

• safety;

• energy consumption;

• optimization of production; and

• increase in equipment reliability.

Focusing on these specific, measurable KPIs underscored to the team the business opportunity related to the project. If the injection process had no or negative KPI impact, the project clearly wasn’t suitable. On the other hand, any positive impact on one or more KPIs would show the injection program had promise.