/ / / Quick Poll: Tradeoff between capital cost and operating/maintenance cost

Data Integrity Seminar Series Features Global Expert McDowall
Mettler Toledo will host Data Integrity Seminar Series presented by world renowned industry expert Bob McDowall, PhD.
Mettler Toledo will host a Data Integrity Seminar Series presented by renowned industry expert Bob McDowall, PhD, director of RD McDowall Limited. The seminars, designed for laboratory technicians and quality assurance personnel, will take place September 10 in Iselin, NJ; September 11 in Toronto, ON; September 12 in Chicago, IL; and September 14 in San Francisco, CA.As audits become more challenging and the focus on data integrity is intensifying, it is critical for staff in GxP regulated laboratories to understand the issues surrounding data integrity. Bob McDowall, PhD, an industry expert in data integrity and 21 CFR Part 11, has 35 years of experience in laboratory information management systems (LIMS) and is the author of over 900…
