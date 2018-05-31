/ / / Quick Poll: Management-Of-Change Procedures

Crane Releases Updated Flow Of Fluids Technical Guide
Technical Paper No. 410, which enables users to derive application solutions based on their parameters in real time, is enhanced by a new chapter titled, “Sensible Heat Transfer.”
Crane Fluid Handling releases the 2018 edition of Crane’s Technical Paper No. 410 (TP-410). Originally published by Crane Co. in 1942 as The Flow of Fluids handbook, the TP-410 has grown to become a classic guide to the selection of the correct equipment and parameters when designing and operating any piping system for plant engineers, technicians, maintenance personnel, plant operators, safety engineers, recent college graduates and sales representatives, according to the company.
The 2018 edition introduces a new chapter titled, “Sensible Heat Transfer.” Other entries include enhanced information on pumps, control valves and flow meters, as well as an updated bibliography and technical references. A suite of web-based tools that…
