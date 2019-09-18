/ / / eHandbook: Take A Closer Look At Process Safety

eHandbook: Take A Closer Look At Process SafetyDownload Now
Overview:
Dealing with safety issues can involve sophisticated techniques for hazard analysis and prescriptive measures for plant design and operation. It also can involve rethinking a process to make it inherently safer.
To help you stay safe, Chemical Processing has put together an eHandbook. It includes insight on:
- Effectively Manage Large-Scale Process Hazard Assessments -- Success depends upon properly addressing a number of issues.
- Use Dynamic Simulation To Improve Process Safety -- A digital twin can help spot and combat risks during design and operation.
- Prevent The Illusion Of Protection -- Address management system failings that undermine process safety.
- Rethink Your Refuge -- A zero-vulnerability safe haven helps protect personnel and speed emergency response.