/ / / eHandbook: Take A Closer Look At Process Safety

Dealing with safety issues can involve sophisticated techniques for hazard analysis and prescriptive measures for plant design and operation. It also can involve rethinking a process to make it inherently safer.

To help you stay safe, Chemical Processing has put together an eHandbook. It includes insight on:

  • Effectively Manage Large-Scale Process Hazard Assessments -- Success depends upon properly addressing a number of issues.
  • Use Dynamic Simulation To Improve Process Safety -- A digital twin can help spot and combat risks during design and operation.
  • Prevent The Illusion Of Protection -- Address management system failings that undermine process safety.
  • Rethink Your Refuge -- A zero-vulnerability safe haven helps protect personnel and speed emergency response.

