Sweeping Dust and Debris Could Blow Your Safety Rating
Overview:
Today’s manufacturing environments must heed to regulations set by OSHA’s Hazard Communication Standard (HCS) regarding combustible dusts - as part of OSHA’s Combustible Dust National Emphasis Program (NEP). Statistics show that over 1000 inspections that OSHA has completed, only 18 to 22 percent of the facilities followed OSHA requirements.
In response to OSHA’s NEP, many facility and safety managers have revamped their housekeeping practices and added industrial vacuum cleaners approved for use in Class II Div II areas to mitigate the possibility of secondary explosions caused by fugitive dust.
Learn how industrial vacuum cleaners – compressed-air driven portable, continuous duty, and central systems – are the best line of defense in mitigating combustible dust hazards.