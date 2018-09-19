/ / / eHandbook: Optimize Process Safety

eHandbook: Optimize Process SafetyDownload Now
The need for process safety in the chemical industry is paramount. Technical knowledge and understanding of hazards and risks associated with operations in addition to the implementation of that knowledge into practice are the keys to keeping workers and the environment safe.
To help optimize process safety, Chemical Processing has put together an eHandbook. It includes insight on:
- Successfully Reduce Process Safety Events – Other companies can emulate the approach proven effective for Dow.
- Tackle Combustible Dust Safety Challenges – Indoor collection systems and proper venting help extinguish flames and contain extra-fine particulates.
- Use Asset Management Software To Improve EH&S Programs – Ability to capture events and link documents improves environmental, health and safety efforts.
