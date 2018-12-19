/ / / DCS Migration Strategies: Everything you need to know about control system migrations

Overview:

Many companies have old DCS platforms. In computing terms, they’re ancient. Considering all that is connected and controlled by the DCS — thousands of field instruments, valves, operator interfaces and other devices working together to make the process run efficiently and reliably, having an ancient platform is flirting with disaster.

The risks are many:

System failures

Part availability issues

Difficulty integrating new apps and systems

Reduced support availability

Operation inefficiency

While the headache of migration is sometimes too much to bear, fortunately, the DCS you install today may never have to be completely replaced because its modularity will allow it to be improved incrementally.

This white paper will detail the steps to make proper migration choices and manage the process to get more out of your DCS system.

Download the white paper now.