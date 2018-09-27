/ / / Control System Selection Key Criteria: DCS, PLC, SCADA, and Future Technologies

Control System Selection Key Criteria: DCS, PLC, SCADA, and Future TechnologiesDownload Now
Overview:
The importance of selecting the right process automation technology can far outweigh the cost of an automation investment itself. Selecting the right technology and the right supplier can help your company respond quickly to changing market conditions, ensure long term maintainability, and minimize the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) over the life of your plant.
The convergence of process automation technologies such as PLC, DCS and SCADA systems have created a situation where it is more challenging than ever for process manufacturers to select the best technology for their application.
Download this white paper and learn:
- DCS vs. PLC vs. Hybrid - 5 Factors to consider
- Who to Include in the Decision Process
- Vendor Selection Criteria- 6 Key Considerations