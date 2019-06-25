Steam Quality Testing Unit Reduces Testing Times
Carltex Inc. introduces the Steam Quality Testing SQ1E NCG Unit from KSA. The automatically controlled, air-cooled condenser with backlit displays dramatically reduces set-up and testing times for non-condensable gases (NCG). The unit is designed for the pharma, biotech and healthcare industries.
The SQ1E features:
- Air cooling – eliminates the hassle of using cooling water.
- Integral burette with push-button zeroing – makes it easier to start test and control testing.
- Condensate flow pause button –condensate is not lost when re-zeroing the burette
- Backlighting for burette and measuring beaker – provides clear visual indication of condensate level
- Carrying handle – offers portability.
The SQ1E is available as a stand-alone unit or bundled as part of the new EN285-compliant SQ1-E Steam Quality Test Kit, used for testing pure/clean and plant steam physical parameters: dryness value, superheat and NCG.