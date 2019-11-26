Festo introduces the PCRP filter regulator for harsh process industry environments including oil and gas. The PCRP filter regulator series withstands corrosive atmospheres, has a wide temperature range, features resistance to explosive atmosphere ratings and delivers reliable pressure control at high flow rates. PCRP regulators also feature an all-in-one regulator and filter space-saving design.

The PCRP 316L stainless steel housing meets the National Association of Corrosion Engineers (NACE) MR0175 standard for corrosion resistance – including in hydrogen-sulfide environments. These filter regulators reportedly deliver dependable pressure control at flow rates from 1,920- to 4,115-l/min. Operating range is from 1- to 20-bar. Two pressure regulation ranges are available, 0.5- to 7-bar and 0.5- to 12-bar. The series temperature range stretches from -76° to +176°F (-60° to +80°C). These units are suitable for outdoor environment.

The PRCP is rated for use in explosive atmosphere, zones 1, 2, 21, and 22. Patented seal technology protects against back flow and ensures reliable exhausting with no special components required. The PCRP series is available in sizes ¼" and ½" with G or NPT threads.