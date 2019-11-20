Cynash Inc. announces the availability of its SerialTap cybersecurity offering for legacy industrial control networks that rely on serial communications protocols such as RS-485 and RS-232. The vast majority of critical energy, transportation and industrial infrastructure still runs on control networks that rely on serial communications and these networks have absolutely no intrinsic resistance to cyberattacks, according to Cynash.

SerialTap consists of a patented sensing device that passively intercepts serial communications on legacy industrial control networks and complementary analytics software that identifies anomalous network traffic associated with cyberattacks. Based on technology developed by the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, the SerialTap sensor is electrically isolated from the control network, preventing any possibility of interference. All intercepted serial data packets are sent to the analytics platform via an out-of-band Ethernet connection.