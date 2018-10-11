Siemens Simotics SD Motors Capture, Analyze Operating Data
With Simotics IQ, the new IoT-compatible drive concept from Siemens, the new Simotics SD low-voltage motors are fitted with a compact sensor box that captures important operating and condition parameters and transmits them by WiFi to the cloud. This operating data can then be stored and analyzed by the Simotics IQ MindApp on MindSphere. The Simotics IQ MindApp provides the user with technical motor data and valuable analytical results on the operation and condition of the motor and proposes, such as recommended actions for preventive maintenance.
Intelligent data analytics makes for enhanced process transparency providing the user with significant benefits, according to the company. Important key performance indicators are analyzed and displayed in MindApp such as temperature or transient oscillation. This allows the user to react early. By applying specifically configurable warning limits and intelligent analytics, the customer can plan maintenance activities in good time and react before plant downtime occurs. By integrating several motors, Simotics IQ MindApp is able to not only support their full condition monitoring range but also to manage the installed fleet of motors in terms of such items as energy consumption or maintenance scheduling.