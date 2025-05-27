Chemical Plant Explosion in China Kills at Least 5, Injures 19

An explosion at a chemical plant in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong killed at least five people and injured19. An additional six people remain missing, reported Reuters news service on May 27, citing the state-run Xinhua agency.

The explosion happened at the Youdao Chemical Co. in Goami city just before noon. Citing corporate registration records, the South China Morning Post reported that the site manufactures pesticide, pharmaceuticals and other related chemical products, and employs more than 300 people.

The blast created a large smoke plume and damaged the windows of nearby buildings. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

More than 200 emergency workers responded to the blast, according to a statement issued by China's emergency response authority, reported Reuters.