Corrosion Risk Assessment Tool Available

The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) announces the publication of a new technology brief focused on a new corrosion risk assessment tool to help combat the high cost of corrosion.

A recent NCMS initiative has created a corrosion risk-based assessment, a dynamic survey that helps quantify the corrosion susceptibility and consequence of equipment and infrastructure. Its results can allow users to identify vulnerabilities early in the design process when corrosion mitigation steps can have greater impact.

While the tool was developed for the Army’s assets, it is widely applicable to a broad range of high-value assets including bridges, buildings, industrial equipment and utility systems, among others.

Corrosion costs industries and governments billions of dollars each year in prevention and remediation while taking critical equipment and infrastructure out of service, NCMS notes in a news release.

According to a study commissioned by the U.S. Federal Highway Administration, the direct effects of corrosion cost industry and government a reported $276 billion annually.

To learn more about NCMS’s involvement in this work, see the full technology brief: https://www.flipsnack.com/ncms1/corrosion-risk-based-assessment-tool/full-view.html