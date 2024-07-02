Air Liquide Restructures, Creates Single Global Industrial Group

Air Liquide announced on July 1 an organizational restructuring that will reduce management layers and create a single global industrial division. The move aligns with its Advance strategic plan to streamline operations and boost performance by 2025.

The changes, effective Sept. 1, involve shifts in executive responsibilities and the retirement of Executive Group Vice President Michael Graff. Other personnel moves include:

Emilie Mouren-Renouard, Group Vice President, will directly supervise all clusters located in Europe and Africa Middle East India.

Armelle Levieux, group vice president of innovation and technology, will supervise engineering and construction in addition to her current responsibilities.

Pascal Vinet, executive group vice president, will supervise the newly created Group Industrial Direction, in addition to supervising the group safety and the industrial merchant business line.

The simplified structure will enable operations and other business functions to interact directly, the company said.