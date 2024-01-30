  • ENEWS
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
    1. Industry News

    Braskem's Resilience Challenges ESG Programs

    Jan. 30, 2024
    Investor exodus raises concerns over greenwashing.

    By Jonathan Katz

    Braskem’s rebound from a partially collapsed salt mine in Maceio, Brazil calls into question the strength of environmental, social governance programs, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 29.

    Shortly after the reported collapse, investors quickly dumped debt, but the selloff only lasted less than a month before bond prices recovered, according to Bloomberg.

    Last year marked the first time ESG-focused funds experienced worldwide net withdrawal, as investors swiftly redirected their funds toward traditional asset classes offering more promising returns.

    Investors pulled $13 billion from ESG funds in 2023, Morningstar reported.

    Greenwashing and the increasing politicization of ESG programs could be factors contributing to the investor exodus, the New York Times reported on Jan. 19.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Reliability and safety in even the most demanding environments

    Transform your operations with real-time insight and run at your peak potential. Measurement Instrumentation Technologies that help you reliably maxim…