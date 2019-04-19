/ / / Siemens Oil & Gas Appoints Arja Talakar CEO

Arja Talakar

Arja Talakar is appointed CEO of Siemens Oil & Gas. He is based in Houston, Texas, the global headquarters for Siemens Oil & Gas and its parent operating company, Siemens Gas and Power.

Prior to taking this new role, Talakar was responsible for Siemens Saudi Arabia. With his team, Talakar developed close ties and strategic partnerships with leading global oil and gas, energy and petrochemicals companies, and succeeded in securing and executing large infrastructure projects, according to the company. Talakar began his career with Siemens in 1996 as a rotating equipment and automation systems engineer and has since held roles of increasing responsibility across the globe in his 23 years with the company.

Talakar will provide a luncheon keynote address at the 50th annual Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston on Tuesday, May 7th from 12:15 p.m – 1:45 p.m. (CST), entitled “Fostering a Smarter Energy Transition – from Cleaner Hydrocarbons to Cost-Competitive Renewables.”

"The energy industry is transforming amidst a digital and technological revolution, which moves us toward evermore complex, multi-modal and decentralized systems," says Talakar. "Managing this complexity is the true challenge of shaping the new energy future requiring us to think and plan how we will, together with our customers, transform from today to tomorrow's energy ecosystem."

