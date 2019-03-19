/ / / Schneider Electric Joins Cybersecurity Coalition

Schneider Electric announces its membership in the Washington, D.C.-based Cybersecurity Coalition. Schneider Electric works closely with governments, customers and partners to play a principal role in confronting cybersecurity risks and challenges.

The Cybersecurity Coalition brings companies together to assist government policymakers in developing consensus-driven solutions that:

Promote a vibrant and robust cybersecurity ecosystem;

Support the development and adoption of cybersecurity innovations; and

Encourage organizations of all sizes to take steps to improve their cybersecurity.

“Joining the Coalition demonstrates that Schneider Electric takes cybersecurity challenges seriously and that we are committed to playing a foremost role in developing solutions,” says Hervé Coureil, chief digital officer, Schneider Electric. “Our membership ensures we have a focused seat at the table to initiate open, transparent and collaborative conversations that advance the adoption of cybersecurity policies and laws for the benefit of our customers, partners and all stakeholders across our extended enterprise, including the communities and environments we mutually serve.”

As a member of the Coalition, Schneider Electric will explore and help improve how government agencies and regulatory bodies, international standards bodies, security researchers, vendors, partners and customers work together to tackle cybersecurity risks.

“Schneider Electric shares the Coalition’s priorities, and our joining reinforces our commitment to collaborating with industry leaders who have the technology, expertise, and unique skills required to secure and protect the digital economy,” says Christophe Blassiau, chief information security officer, Schneider Electric. “Working with our global ecosystem of partners, we will continue to push forward both enterprise security and cybersecurity at the convergence of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT). We are using the IEC 62443 framework to protect our products and systems and our IoT-enabled EcoStruxure platform provides end-to-end cybersecurity solutions and services to our customers.”

