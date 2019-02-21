Nominations are open for Putman Media's Influential Women in Manufacturing, a program focused on recognizing and honoring women who are making a difference in the manufacturing space.

All of Putman Media's titles – Plant Services, Food Processing, Chemical Processing, Control, Control Design, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Smart Industry – will be accepting industry nominations of women leading the charge for industrial innovation and manufacturing leadership. Nominations close March 31, 2019. Finalists will be contacted in early May.

A special e-handbook will highlight the women and the influences they’ve had in the industry. Download last year's eBook here.

What makes an Influential Woman in Manufacturing?

She's a respected member of her field

She has accomplished something that has moved the company, her department, or her team forward

She's fostered the growth of women in manufacturing

She demonstrates thought leadership regardless of her title or role

Read about two winners from 2018 in the chemical industry:

Rachelle Howard Answers 9+ Questions

Howard has worked on advancing the automation of pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing as well as perfecting her baking and DIY skills.

Collaboration, Humility Keys To Manufacturing’s Future

Rendela K. Wenzel talks about reliability and maintenance, the next big thing in manufacturing, the importance of being humble and her trail name.

Fill out the nomination form to nominate an Influential Woman in Manufacturing.