/ / / New Software Platform Scales Cybersecurity For OT, IIoT

Honeywell unveils Forge Cybersecurity Platform.

Honeywell releases the Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity Platform to simplify, strengthen and scale cybersecurity for asset-intensive businesses and critical infrastructure facing cyberthreats, according to the company. Honeywell says that the new software improves cybersecurity performance at a single site or across an enterprise by increasing visibility of vulnerabilities and threats, mitigating risks and improving cybersecurity management efficiency. The Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity Platform is part of the Honeywell Forge for Cybersecurity portfolio of products and services designed to increase cybersecurity across industrial environments.

The new platform safely moves data from one site to another and uses operations data to strengthen endpoint and network security, and improves cybersecurity compliance, according to Honeywell. The platform reportedly better addresses cybersecurity pain points in OT and IIoT environments.

“Honeywell Forge for Cybersecurity is a big step forward in the company’s overall cybersecurity strategy. The unified suite of applications, services and products can address a range of end-user cybersecurity requirements from asset discovery and monitoring and secure remote access to fully managed services,” says Larry O’Brien, vice president of research at ARC Advisory Group. “Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity Platform represents a common approach to OT-level cybersecurity that recognizes the impact of IoT on manufacturing, including the monitoring of virtual machines, firewalls, and other assets in industrial environments.”

Based on technology installed in thousands of sites globally, the Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity Platform gives customers the tools they need to strengthen their cybersecurity operations and asset management through a single dashboard. The Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity Platform is available in three versions, allowing customers to scale when needed to match cyber-requirements and budget.

