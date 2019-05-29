/ / / Motion Industries Taps Watwood To Grow SE Market

John Watwood

Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts and a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company, names John Watwood group senior vice president of the company’s Southeast group, effective May 1, 2019.

A graduate of University of North Alabama (MBA) and University of Alabama at Birmingham, (BS Industrial Distribution/Marketing), Watwood reportedly has over 20 years of experience in the industry. He has worked in various positions with AIT, Fluid Engineering and SMC before joining Motion Industries in 2008 as a fluid power specialist based out of Mississippi. Watwood quickly worked his way up to branch manager positions in Columbus, Miss. and Nashville, Tenn., before becoming division vice president, general manager of the Nashville division in 2014.

