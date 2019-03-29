/ / / Emerson Receives ISA Certification For Cybersecurity

Emerson receives ISASecure System Security Assurance (SSA) Level 1 cybersecurity certification for the company’s newest DeltaV distributed control system. The certification, issued by industry consortium ISA Security Compliance Institute (ISCI), independently certifies that Emerson’s DeltaV distributed control and safety systems are robust against network and system attacks. DeltaV, an advanced automation system that reportedly simplifies operational complexity and lowers project risk, provides smart control capabilities for key industries in oil and gas operations, refineries, chemical plants, power and life science facilities.

“The world’s leading industrial manufacturers are leveraging transformative digital technologies and methods to improve production reliability, safety and overall performance while focusing intensely on cybersecurity,” says Peter Zornio, chief technology officer for Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “We are committed to helping our customers securely optimize their operations across the globe in an environment of increasing cyber threats.”

The ISA cybersecurity certification is designed to help the industry navigate the ever-changing digital landscape and recognize products with enhanced cybersecurity measures. ISASecure SSA Level 1 certification covers the most critical standards of the automation industry’s leading family of standards, ANSI/ISA 62443 (IEC 62443).

“ISA developed the ISASecure cybersecurity certification to give asset owners confidence in their industrial control systems and to promote supplier best practices that protect automation systems and the operations they control,” says Andre Ristaino, managing director of ISCI. “Emerson is taking a leading role that we hope other vendors will follow in further protecting personnel and processes alike from today’s increasing security threats.”

