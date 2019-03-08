/ / / EASA Annual Convention Focuses On Navigating The Future

The Electrical Apparatus Service Association (EASA) will hold its Annual Convention and Exposition from June 29 to July 2, 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The theme for the 2019 Convention is “Navigate the Future.”

The convention will feature a wide-ranging program addressing current business and management issues, including:

New insights from plant maintenance customers: The latest research on preventive and predictive maintenance practices, repair vs. replace, outsourcing, and the use of artificial intelligence in plant maintenance

Emerging and disruptive technologies: Perspectives on the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and potential benefits

New sales simplified: A new framework for putting together a successful new business development-focused sales attack

Global update: Motor-driven systems marketplace trends

Additionally, the convention program includes technical sessions focusing on the latest ideas for improving the operation of electromechanical equipment. These topics include:

Thermal imaging and non-contact measurement: Using infrared technology to determine equipment conditions related to temperature

Ultrasonic cleaning application: Highlighting uses in electric motor repair applications

Case studies in failure analysis: How to evaluate the evidence correctly and avoid common errors; determining the chronology of the failure

The EASA Convention also includes a three-day exposition featuring manufacturers showing the latest in electric motors, drives and controls, pumps, generators and other electromechanical equipment. The exposition features an open-floor format for attendees to talk face-to-face with companies that serve the electrical apparatus industry.

For more information, visit: www.easa.com