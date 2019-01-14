/ / / Consider Flow Regime’s Impact On Sample Analysis

Fluid within the lines of an analytical sampling system exhibits one of two flow patterns — laminar or turbulent (Figure 1). Each type highly depends on the velocity of sample fluid as well as the fluid’s density and viscosity. It’s important to know the type of flow to expect when designing your system so you can make various adjustments to enhance the timeliness and accuracy of analytical measurements.

Flow Regimes Figure 1. The type of flow depends not only on velocity but also on a fluid’s density and viscosity. Source: “Industrial Sampling Systems.”

Turbulent flow typically is preferred in a sampling system. It enables faster analyzer responses and minimizes potential problems of contamination and clogging caused by settling of solids in sample lines. However, turbulent flow isn’t always achievable. Sometimes, you’ll have to accept the inherent deficiencies of laminar flow, including slower analysis.

To determine the type of flow to expect in your sample line, you must calculate the Reynolds Number, Re, to get an indication of the degree to which it is laminar or turbulent. If the value isn’t in the preferred range for your application, you may be able to manipulate some variables to achieve your desired flow.

Let’s review the differences between laminar and turbulent flow, how to calculate the Re, and some strategies for obtaining the desired flow for your sampling system.

Types Of Flow

Laminar flow occurs when the sample velocity is low. The flow is smooth, like a set of concentric cylinders of liquid slipping by each other. Running parallel to the sample line, each cylinder of fluid experiences a viscous drag from the cylinder just outside it — which slows down portions of the flow. The fluid at the center is traveling fastest while the fluid closest to the walls of the sample line is moving very slowly due to friction with the walls (Figure 1). The presence of this low velocity region may increase the response time for the slower moving fluid to reach the analyzer, particularly for liquid samples. Laminar flow is less detrimental to gas samples.

As sample velocity increases, the smooth laminar flow starts to break up and become more random, with some fluid movement across the radius of the sample line. Eventually, fully turbulent flow occurs. However, even when the flow is turbulent, a thin film of fluid close to the sample line walls still flows in laminar mode and may increase your response time slightly.

Turbulent flow promotes good sample mixing and clean sample lines because molecules are constantly moving and interspersing. It creates a fully mixed sample with all portions of the fluid traveling at about the same velocity in the line. Turbulence also enables faster analyzer responses, as the higher average velocity moves samples to the analyzer more quickly.

For these reasons, turbulence is desirable. However, it’s not essential. Sometimes, it’s not even practical, particularly if the high velocity required to generate turbulence causes excessive pressure drop or wasteful flow rates. These and other conditions may make laminar flow unavoidable. If so, you should design your system to provide the best flow possible, rather than limiting the flow to your desired response time. Doing so will provide the best possible response time under the constraints of the application.

Determining Flow Type

Because you can’t see inside your sample lines, to get an indication of the type of flow, you’ll need to rely on the fluid’s Re:

Re = D ρ u/η

(1)

where D is internal diameter (m); ρ is fluid density (kg/m3); u is fluid velocity (m/s); and η is fluid viscosity (Pa∙s).

It’s often convenient to use a slightly modified version of this equation with noncoherent units:

Re = D′ ρ u/η′ (2)

where the diameter (D′) is in millimeters and the viscosity (η′) is in centipoise. These more common units still give the same value for the Reynolds Number.

An Re less than 2,000 typically means that flow is laminar. An Re of 4,000 or more indicates turbulence. An Re falling within the so-called critical zone between 2,000 and 4,000 may be laminar or turbulent.

Achieving Turbulence

When attempting to attain a suitable turbulent flow, you may need to adjust some variables in your sampling system, including the internal diameter of your sample lines and the fluid velocity.

In addition, you can manipulate the density and viscosity of the fluid by changing the pressure and temperature of the sample lines. Your ultimate goal is to increase the ratio of density to viscosity (ρ/η), thus favoring turbulence.

Rearranging Eq. 1 emphasizes the effect of the ρ/η ratio:

Re = D u × ρ/η (3)

This ratio is constant for a given process fluid running under controlled pressure and temperature conditions. So, it’s good to know how pressure and temperature influence the ρ/η ratio — and, therefore, turbulence — for both liquids and gases:

• For liquid samples, line pressure doesn’t significantly affect density or viscosity and, thus, turbulence.

• A rise in temperature usually reduces the viscosity of a liquid but has only a small effect on its density. Elevating the temperature, therefore, is likely to increase the Re and enhance the possibility of turbulence. Table 1 shows various parameters for water. If your liquid is viscous, a higher line temperature might help. The resulting reduction in viscosity will certainly boost the flow and may even initiate turbulence.