New Fluke 1732 and 1734 Three-Phase Energy Loggers are designed to more easily identify sources of electrical energy waste. The new loggers are reportedly easy to set up and use, and capture key measurements — voltage, current, power, power factor and other variables like temperature — to enable managers to understand their energy usage and correlate it to their activities. The loggers are also Fluke Connect compatible. Data can be viewed from anywhere via the Fluke Connect mobile app, potentially reducing the number of times a technician must open a panel while wearing full protective equipment.

With the Fluke 1732 and 1734, facility managers and electricians can:

Discover wasted energy

Perform energy studies over a range of electrical power and energy parameters.

Perform simple current-only load studies.

Perform advanced energy and load studies with connected data from Fluke Connect modules.

The Fluke energy loggers:

Measure all three phase conductors: with included three flexible current probes.

Provide comprehensive logging: more than 20 separate logging sessions can be stored on the instruments and all measured values are automatically logged to retain measurement trends.

Can be powered by the measurement circuit: eliminating the need to find a power outlet and run power cord extensions.

Feature fully integrated logging: connect other Fluke Connect devices to the Fluke 1734 to simultaneously log up to two other measurement parameters — virtually any parameter available on a Fluke Connect wireless digital multimeter or module.

Can be set up completely in the field through the front panel: data can be downloaded directly to USB memory stick or via local Wi-Fi. The quick, guided, graphical setup ensures that the right data is captured and the intelligent verification function indicates correct connections have been made, reducing user uncertainty.

The 1732 and 1734 also include new Energy Analyze Plus application software that reportedly delivers advanced analysis capabilities to better correlate data and make better decisions. The loggers are rated 600 V CAT IV/1000 V CAT III for safe use at the service entrance and downstream.