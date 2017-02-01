Chemical Processing

Liquid Crystals Strengthen Sensor Accuracy

Chemical engineers developed a way to create inexpensive, portable, and wearable chemical sensors for detecting explosives and industrial pollutants.

Mavrikakis and Abbottmn

Chemical engineers from the University of Wisconsin–Madison (UW-Madison) have developed a way to create inexpensive, portable and wearable chemical sensors for detecting explosives and industrial pollutants. The sensors also could suit a variety of process monitoring applications including for fuel cells to detect the presence of carbon monoxide or sulfur-containing molecules and other gases that can poison electrodes and NO2 sensors for monitoring emissions. “More broadly, they might be used to monitor exhausts from combustion processes, including coal combustion in power stations,” note Manos Mavrikakis and Nicholas L. Abbott, UW–Madison professors of chemical…

