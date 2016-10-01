Chemical Processing

Energy Saver: Get Yourself Out Of a Pinch

The real culprit may not be obvious in a heat-integrated process.

Pinch technology invariably gets more attention when energy or the environment are key drivers for plant design. After all, while integrating energy throughout the plant is very complex and can snarl startup, it can reduce energy and environmental footprints. However, changes to such an integrated process can result in hard-to-understand disruptions. Blaming the last change is easy but deeper probing may be necessary to discover the real cause. Consider the problem that afflicted a plant that was built about 40 years ago during a national energy crisis. Its design integrated as much energy recovery as possible. The plant employed four distinct heat sinks — river water,…

  • Safely Manage Compressed Air Condensate

    By Mark Krisa, Ingersoll Rand Compression Technologies and Services

    How a facility manages its compressed air condensate influences operational reliability and, because of the hazardous waste that condensate contains, affects a plant’s impact on the environment. It’s important that compressed air systems have a condensate management network in place. Knowing…

  • Spanish Research Promises Better Optical Sensors

    By Seán Ottewell, Editor at Large

    Researchers at the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM), Spain, have developed a low-cost optical sensor that can detect the optical properties of many different liquids. As such, they say, the sensor could eventually be used in many process applications including quality control during…

