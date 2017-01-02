Chemical Processing

Flying commercially is the safest way to travel today. This is because airlines pay scrupulous attention to the many, many small things required for safety and success. The aviation industry relies on checklists to keep track of all these details. For example, at the start of every flight, the pilot and co-pilot always go through a specific checklist. They do this no matter how many times they have flown the aircraft. The process industries can learn from this approach. Checklists can cover safety, installation, maintenance, purchasing, optimization, security, troubleshooting and other tasks. A standard checklist, when available, can serve as a good starting point but…Full Story
