Chemical Processing

Solids Processing: Put STEAM into Your Efforts

An effective solution often depends on art as well as basic science.

Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills underpin the chemical industry. We believe fundamentals beat guessing 100% of the time. Sure, examples that defy initial analysis arise — but we eventually discover a new or misused property to include in future applications. However, until we pinpoint that parameter, part of process design often relies on art — turning STEM into STEAM. Finding all the factors that predict the desired outcome is time consuming, especially when working with solids. I’m often reminded that it’s possible to spend countless hours researching various conditions without ever uncovering the one scenario that causes the specific…

2017 Supplier Source Guide

An easy-to-use guide to help locate suppliers to the chemical, petrochemical and refining industries. It lists suppliers in 43 categories of equipment, products, services and software.

Process-Safety Webinar Series

Dr. M. Sam Mannan, PE, CSP, DHC, regents professor and director, Mary Kay O' Connor Safety Center, explains why process safety is paramount. He will host our four-part webinar series.

 

Comical Processing Cartoon

Our pal Jerry King, award-winning artist, provides the cartoon. We want you to pen the funny captions.

Tap authorities on a wide variety of processing-related subjects, and read answers to hundreds of questions.

Myriad chemical-industry topics delivered 60 minutes at a time.

How often do executives at your company explicitly talk about process safety?

  • U.K. Inventor James Dyson Launches Engineering School

    By Mark Rosenzweig, Editor in Chief

    Rich industrialists long have played a role in supporting engineering education. In the 1800s, the dearth of colleges specializing in technology led some successful businessmen — it only was men in those days — to establish academic institutions. For instance, Peter Cooper set up The Cooper…

    Full Story

  • Fluid Handling: Rethink Your Seal Support System

    By Oliver Pogmore, AESSEAL plc.

    Contamination can result in the destruction of multiple product batches, which can cause substantial losses in revenue. Worse yet, contaminated product reaching the market can significantly affect a company’s profile and lead to potential legal and financial ramifications. So, maintaining a high…

    Full Story

  • Regulations: Avoid Snags on Foreign Projects

    By Dirk Willard, Contributing Editor

    I remember being annoyed at the time: our customer’s process engineer belatedly told us we’d need Canadian Registration Numbers (CRNs) for our skids being shipped to Canada. Provinces issue these for pipe, fittings, pumps and other rotating equipment, and especially for tanks and pressure…

    Full Story

  • EPA Targets Formaldehyde Vapors

    By Lynn L. Bergeson

    On December 12, 2016, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a long-awaited final rule to reduce exposure to formaldehyde vapors from certain wood products produced domestically or imported into the United States. Formaldehyde is found in the adhesives used in a range of composite…

    Full Story

