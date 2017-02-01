Chemical Processing

Refrigerant Replacement Heats Up

Phaseouts are driving a variety of developments

Refrigerant Recovery mn

The recent international agreement to phase out hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) — “Montreal Protocol Addresses HFCs” — and the decision by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to ban hydrocarbon refrigerants from all but a few process refrigeration applications promise significant changes for industry. Opportunities and challenges abound for refrigerant manufacturers such as Chemours and Arkema, repackers like Linde, and equipment suppliers including Versatile Refrigeration and Danfoss. For its part, Chemours, Wilmington, Del., welcomed the HFC amendment agreement to the Montreal Protocol as an opportunity to address the high global warming potential (GWP) of the…

