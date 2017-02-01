Chemical Processing

Process Safety Resources: Here's a Safe Bet

In the upcoming cover story for February, "Process Safety: Prepare for Profound Changes," the article points to a significant coming transformation in how chemical manufacturers think about and implement safety. Seeing such an article in Chemical Processing shouldn't come as a surprise. We publish more content focused on safety than any other trade magazine serving chemical engineers and the chemical industry. Since the beginning of 2015, we have published 28 articles and columns covering aspects of safety; this includes four cover stories. That's an average of more than one item each issue!

2017 Supplier Source Guide

An easy-to-use guide to help locate suppliers to the chemical, petrochemical and refining industries. It lists suppliers in 43 categories of equipment, products, services and software.

Process-Safety Webinar Series

Dr. M. Sam Mannan, PE, CSP, DHC, regents professor and director, Mary Kay O' Connor Safety Center, explains why process safety is paramount. He will host our four-part webinar series.

 

Comical Processing Cartoon

Our pal Jerry King, award-winning artist, provides the cartoon. We want you to pen the funny captions.

Ask the Experts

Tap authorities on a wide variety of processing-related subjects, and read answers to hundreds of questions.

Webinars

Myriad chemical-industry topics delivered 60 minutes at a time.

Poll

How often do executives at your company explicitly talk about process safety?

Traci Purdum, Senior Digital Editor
tpurdum@putman.net

  • Product Exclusive: Flow Instruments Get Smarter

    By Chemical Processing Staff

    The Proline 300/500 smart Coriolis mass and electromagnetic flow instruments simplify installation, speed commissioning, and streamline operation and maintenance, says their maker. The instruments are optimized for maximum safety, enhanced measurement quality and device accessibility and…

  • Check Out Recent Safety- and Security-Related Content

    “Properly Protect Against Overpressure”Understand the appropriate use of different pressure relief devices. “Shift Your Approach to Abandoned Equipment”Leaving such items in place invariably is the worst option.“Bolster Your Lead Process Safety Metrics”A comprehensive review has…

    Full Story

  • Efforts Bolster Operator Training

    By Seán Ottewell, Editor at Large

    Chemical makers such as Eastman and BASF are continuing to fine-tune their operator training strategies. Meanwhile, research by the Center for Operator Performance (COP) and Honeywell Advanced Solutions is highlighting the importance of how knowledge itself is acquired and used. Over the last five…

    Full Story

  • Economic Outlook: American Chemical Makers Fly Higher

    By Thomas Kevin Swift, American Chemistry Council

    The output of U.S. chemical manufacturers increased in 2016 and will expand further in 2017. Growth is happening even in the face of some serious economic challenges: fiscal uncertainty, a fall-off in business investment, an ongoing balancing in the oil-and-gas sector, weakness in key export…

    Full Story

