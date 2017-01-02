Chemical Processing

Make Success With Centrifugal Blowers a Breeze

Consider a variety of factors to achieve efficient and reliable operation.

Centrifugal Blowers mn

Diverse applications rely on blowers to supply gas at relatively low pressure. Process plants usually opt for centrifugal blowers; they use rotating impellers to increase the speed of gas streams. These blowers most often have a single sophisticated three-dimensional impeller — but special blowers sometimes use two or three impellers. Centrifugal blowers often have variable frequency drives (VFDs) to optimize efficiency as operating conditions change, provide overcurrent protection, reduce power consumption, and facilitate soft startup and shutdown. The most important aspect of VFDs is preventing surge over a wide operating range. Capacity turndown and delivered head…

Full Story

Don't Miss These Online Exclusives

2017 Supplier Source Guide

2017 supplier source guide cover homeAn easy-to-use guide to help locate suppliers to the chemical, petrochemical and refining industries. It lists suppliers in 43 categories of equipment, products, services and software. Check it out.

Process-Safety Webinar Series

mannanDr. M. Sam Mannan, PE, CSP, DHC, regents professor and director, Mary Kay O' Connor Safety Center, explains why process safety is paramount. He will host our four-part webinar series. Watch now.

 

cartoon 170201 100 120Comical Processing Cartoon

Our pal Jerry King, award-winning artist, provides the cartoon. We want you to pen the funny captions. Submit your caption now.

Ask the Experts

Tap authorities on a wide variety of processing-related subjects, and read answers to hundreds of questions. Ask the experts.

Webinars

Myriad chemical-industry topics delivered 60 minutes at a time. Check them out.

Top Stories

Industry News

More Industry News

Editor's Take

Poll

How adequate is the attention your site gives to combustible dust control? Tell us now.

Traci Purdum, Senior Digital Editor
tpurdum@putman.net

Chemical Reaction Blog

More Chemical Reaction Blog

All Content

Most Recent

Latest Products

Most Popular

  1. 01
  2. 02
  3. 03
  4. 04
  5. 05
  1. 01
  2. 02
  3. 03
  4. 04
  5. 05
  1. 01
  2. 02
  3. 03
  4. 04
  5. 05
  1. 01
  2. 02
  3. 03
  4. 04
  5. 05

Multimedia

 