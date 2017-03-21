/ / / Three Ways to Increase Maintenance Efficiency with Power the Loop Technology

Chemical Activity Barometer Posts Strongest Gain In Seven Years

Consumer and business confidence reach levels not seen in decades; optimism is reflected in increased chemical industry activity.

The Chemical Activity Barometer (CAB), a leading economic indicator created by the American Chemistry Council (ACC), posts its strongest year-over-year gain in nearly seven years. The 5.5% increase over this time last year reflects elevated consumer and business confidence and an overall rising optimism in the U.S. economy, according to ACC. Speaking last week, Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen reportedly also referenced a "confidence in the robustness of the economy" as a reason to move forward with an interest rate hike. The barometer posted a 0.5% gain in March following a 0.5% gain in February and 0.4% gain in January. All data is measured on a three-month moving average (3MMA). Coupled with consecutive monthly gains in the…