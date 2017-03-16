Rockwell Automation Straxix 5950 Security Appliance Protects Plant Floor Systems
Most IT firewalls today cannot protect against threats to industrial network traffic, which limits their ability to minimize security risks on the plant floor, according to Rockwell Automation. The company’s Allen-Bradley Stratix 5950 security appliance incorporates new security technologies to help protect plant-floor systems.
The device uses Adaptive Security Appliance (ASA) firewall and FirePOWER technology to create a security boundary between cell/area zones or to help protect a single machine, line or skid. This supports compliance with IEC 62443. The device also uses deep-packet-inspection (DPI) technology. Developed in collaboration with Cisco, the DPI technology enables inspection of the Common Industrial Protocol (CIP) and other industrial protocols.
An optional subscription license is available with the Stratix 5950 security appliance. Similar to a PC-based, anti-virus service, subscribers will receive ongoing threat and application-signature updates to help protect against the latest known security threats.
The new appliance includes four 1-gigabit Ethernet ports, and is available with copper-and-fiber or copper-only, small form-factor pluggable (SFP) slot options. The industrially hardened device is IP30-rated and can withstand electrical shocks, surges and noise. It can operate in temperatures ranging from minus 40 to 60 degrees Celsius (minus 40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit). The Stratix 5950 security appliance is the first Rockwell Automation product offering with DPI technology, which was announced in April 2016 as part of the strategic alliance between Rockwell Automation and Cisco.
