Vaisala launches a new host device designed to extend functionalities for GMP251 and GMP252 carbon dioxide probes. Indigo 201 provides an optional display, analog outputs and relays and a wireless user interface. The currently available Indigo compatible CO2 probes, GMP251 and GMP252, are designed for harsh and humid environments including life science incubators, agriculture, cold storage and demanding HVAC applications.

The Indigo 201 uses a wireless user interface for easy configuration: Users can configure the host using any device with a WLAN connection, such as a laptop, computer or a mobile phone. Temporary viewing of measurement data of the attached Indigo compatible probe can be done wirelessly. The host also allows for minimal downtime as the probe can be easily removed and changed to a new one.

Users can also calibrate the probe with the help of Indigo 201. The measurement result can be shown on the display or be converted into other formats such as analog output signals and for relay activation.