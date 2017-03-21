IKA Works Mixer, Homogenizer And Disperser Meet 3-A CIP Requirements
IKA Works, Inc. is now officially 3-A CIP certified for its high shear mixer, multiple stage homogenizer and solid-liquid disperser. The company’s Ultra Turrax, Dispax Reactor and MHD are redesigned to meet bioprocessing and 3-A CIP requirements. The certificate advances hygienic equipment and ensures that all product surfaces can be mechanically cleaned or easily dismantled. As it is designed and dedicated for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries, 3-A promotes food safety and public health.
The certificate is approved by an independent corporation and verified by objective, independent third-party professionals, according to the company.
