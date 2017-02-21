KBR Wins Contract For Mangalore, India Ammonia Plant Revamp
Feb 21, 2017
KBR, Inc. is awarded a contract by Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (MCF) for revamping its ammonia plant at Panambur, Mangalore in India, according to the company. Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide its ammonia technology to enhance the energy efficiency of the plant. The contract value was not disclosed. Expected revenue will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR’s Technology & Consulting business segment in fourth quarter 2016, according to the company.
KBR has reportedly been involved in the licensing, design, engineering and/or construction of more than 230 ammonia plants worldwide.
For more information, visit: www.kbr.com
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments