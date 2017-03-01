EPA Faces Backlog Of Chemicals Requiring Approval
Mar 01, 2017
Much to the dismay of chemical manufacturers, new chemical technologies are languishing at the Environmental Protection Agency. According to an article from Bloomberg BNA, the backlog of chemicals requiring EPA approval has doubled over the past eight months. The EPA is reportedly considering ways to speed up the chemical review process including a possible reinterpretation of the requirements of the Toxic Substances Control Act, which was amended in June of 2016.
For manufacturers, the EPA delay means a delay in bringing innovative systems to market, according to Lynn Ann Dekleva, who manages product stewardship and regulations at DuPont and is quoted in the article. American Chemistry Council President Cal Dooley notes that the economy relies on this innovation. According to Dooley, the backlog of industry requests to the EPA to make new chemicals has nearly doubled from 331 to 658, and the agency has allowed only 33 new chemicals to enter commerce since the TSCA was amended.
Read the entire article here.
