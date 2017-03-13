DuPont Safety And Sustainability Awards Calls For Entries
Mar 13, 2017
DuPont Sustainable Solutions is now seeking applications for the 13th edition of the DuPont Safety and Sustainability Awards. The awards will be judged by a jury composed of experts in the field of workplace safety, environment and operations management. Applications should be submitted by April 23, 2017. Complete entries, including a summary of the project, must be received by May 31, 2017.
Since its launch in 2002, the competition has reportedly attracted a growing number of applicants, with entries for 2015 increasing nearly 150% over those in 2013, according to DuPont. Last year’s entries came from a wide range of industry sectors across the globe.
The DuPont Safety and Sustainability Awards competition welcomes entries from all companies or organizations that can demonstrate significant achievements in one of the following three categories: safety, sustainability or operations excellence. Regional winners in each category will be announced in early summer and the global winner will be announced in September at an award ceremony taking place within the context of the XXI World Congress on Safety and Health at Work in Singapore. Awards will be judged on criteria including management commitment, cultural evolution, performance improvement, innovation and stakeholder engagement. Winners will receive a trophy and a certificate at the award ceremony.
For more information, visit: http://dssa.dupont.com
