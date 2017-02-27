Chemical Engineer Wins U.K. Everywoman In Tech Award
Feb 27, 2017
University of Bath Professor of Chemical Engineering Semali Perera is honored for her work with an Everywoman in Technology Award. FDM Everywoman in Technology is the biggest program honoring women in technology, according to an article in Laboratory News. Perera reportedly specializes in developing novel sustained drug delivery methods for cancer sufferers.
Perera takes home the Academic Award, which recognizes a woman in academia whose work has or will make a significant long-term impact in STEM, according to the article. Perera is a Chartered Engineer and a Fellow of the Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE). She has won numerous accolades throughout her career, according to the article, including the Mary Tasker Award for Excellence in Chemical Engineering Teaching and the prestigious Royal Society Brian Mercer Award for Innovation.
Read the entire article here.
