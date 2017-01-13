ACS Calls For Heroes Of Chemistry Nominations
Jan 13, 2017
Chemistry has its heroes too, according to the American Chemical Society: they are the scientists and engineers who have improved the world through the materials, drugs and other products of chemistry. The organization is calling for nominations for its 2017 Heroes of Chemistry Awards, which recognizes talented industrial chemical scientists whose work has led to the development of successful commercialized products ingrained with chemistry for the benefit of humankind, according to ACS.
Any private or publicly owned for-profit company may nominate an individual chemist, biochemist, chemical engineer or team of scientists who played a vital role in the research and development of a commercial product that has had a dramatic impact on the welfare and progress of humanity, according to ACS. Nominees must demonstrate significant and lasting contributions through their work in chemistry.
Last year’s recipients of the Heroes of Chemistry Award came from Asahi Kasei, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Dow, Pfizer and Procter & Gamble.
All nominations must be received by March 1, 2017.
For more information, visit: www.acs.org/heroes
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments