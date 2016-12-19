Union Pacific Railroad Receives 20th Responsible Care Certification
Dec 19, 2016
Union Pacific earns its 20th American Chemistry Council's Responsible Care Management System (RCMS) certification, recognizing its safe and secure handling of hazardous materials while transporting customer shipments, according to the company.
RCMS is the chemical industry's initiative to drive continuous improvement and achieve excellence in environmental, health and safety and security. Certification requires meeting the chemical industry's stringent global standards, addressing risks and consenting to independent audits by certified inspectors.
"Receiving the RCMS certification for two continuous decades reflects Union Pacific's commitment and is a tribute to our dedicated employees who handle our customers' products in the safest, most secure manner," says Kari Kirchhoefer, vice president and general manager - Chemicals. "We pledge to continue meeting or exceeding the chemical industry's standards."
Companies electing to become RCMS certified pledge to operate according to a set of guiding and ethical principles. Non-chemical companies handling hazardous materials, such as railroads, were allowed to begin participating in 1995. Union Pacific was reportedly the first railroad to engage in the process, receiving the rail industry's first RCMS certification in 1996.
