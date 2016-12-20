More STEM Toys End Up In Boys’ Stockings
Dec 20, 2016
It seems that Santa is handing out more science and math toys to boys than girls. According to a study from the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) reported in MetroUK, boys are almost three times more likely than girls to get science toys this Christmas.
The research reportedly shows that 31% of STEM toys on top retail shopping websites including Amazon are listed for boys, while only 11% are listed for girls. According to the article, a study of search terms also indicates that 89% of toys for girls were pink; only 1% of toys aimed at boys were pink. This matters, says the report, “because the societal stereotypes behind the gendered gifts could be turning young girls away from promising careers in technology and engineering.” Another study from the IET indicates that only 9% of engineers in the U.K. are women.
Read more about the study here.
