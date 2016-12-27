ISA Shows Slowed Growth In November
Dec 27, 2016
The December ISA Economic Indicator Report (EIR) from the Industrial Supply Association shows that growth slowed for manufacturers and distributors in November after a strong October. The ISA Manufacturer Index decreased to 61.4 in November from 68.0 in October. Meanwhile, the ISA Distributor Index declined to 53.5 in November from 64.9 in October. For each index, a reading above 50% indicates expansion, while a reading below 50% indicates contraction.
“After a strong October, it's not surprising that growth slowed somewhat in November,” says Bryon Shafer, general manager of ASG Industrial and chair of ISA’s Strategic Information Committee. “However, the November results indicate that the industrial economy is still in expansion mode. Members appear to be optimistic moving into the new year.”
For more information, visit: www.isapartners.org
