Industrial Scientific Introduces Radius BZ1 Area Monitor With LENS Wireless
Industrial Scientific introduces the Radius BZ1 Area Monitor. The rugged, transportable Radius BZ1 reportedly provides a run time of seven days (168 continuous hours) while offering hazard communication, connectivity and ease of use.
When a gas hazard occurs, the Radius BZ1 ensures that workers in industrial environments know that the instrument is alarming, and why, due to distinctive audio and visual cues and an extra-large display, according to the company. Custom alarm action messages allow workers to focus on taking appropriate action depending on the present gas level.
With the Radius BZ1, Industrial Scientific is launching LENS Wireless, a proprietary wireless platform. LENS Wireless is a peer-to-peer communication system that shares alarms and gas readings between monitors. LENS Wireless works out of the box, forming a network automatically without the need for a central controller, IT setup or infrastructure, according to the company.
The Radius BZ1 features intuitive, text-based navigation and a removable SafeCore Module. The SafeCore Module allows safety personnel to automatically bump test, calibrate, manage settings and update software using the DSX Docking Station. The interchangeable nature of the SafeCore Module lets instrument owners have a smaller, rotating fleet to ensure continuous gas detection coverage in the field, according to the company.
