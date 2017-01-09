U.K. Report Finds Racial Inequalities In Hiring
Jan 09, 2017
A report from the U.K.’s Royal Academy of Engineering (RAEng) reportedly reveals racial inequalities within the profession. According to an article from The Guardian, black engineering graduates are less likely to find employment than white peers with lower degrees.
Being black or minority ethnic presents a bigger roadblock to securing a job than any other factor considered, including degree classification, attending a less prestigious university or gender, according to the article. The RAEng review reportedly finds that 71% of white engineering graduates were in full-time jobs within six months of leaving university, compared with just 52% of Asian students and 46% of black students. According to The Guardian, “when gender, age, class of degree and type of institution were taken into account, black and Asian graduates were more than twice as likely to be unemployed as their white counterparts.”
Read more from the report here.
