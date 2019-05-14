MilliporeSigma launches its new BioContinuum Platform to advance biotherapeutic drug manufacturing through improved efficiency, simplified plant operations and greater quality and consistency, according to the company. The products, documentation and MilliporeSigma’s knowledge base for application and technical support included with the BioContinuum Platform will reportedly help to simplify customers’ processes, save time and prevent risk.

MilliporeSigma also introduces its expanded Pellicon Single-Pass Tangential Flow Filtration product, which adds to the purification portfolio of the BioContinuum Platform. The application offers intensified purification for more productive, high capacity and cost-effective downstream processes that allow drug manufacturers to meet today’s demands of higher titer and connected or continuous processes, according to the company.