New dust explosion protection technology from Rembe makes it possible to divert the shock wave and flames of an explosion in a controlled manner. This reduces the required safety area so valuable usable area is increased and personnel/equipment are protected from the explosion’s effects.

Combustible dust explosions occur within a few milliseconds, yet leave behind considerable damage. Different approaches to protecting against the ravages of the explosion are implemented to limit this damage. Explosion panels are often used in facilities where release of the explosion to the surrounding external area is possible. Explosion panels, which relieve the explosions by “bursting” at a predetermined pressure point, are very economical and relatively easy to manage. However, this type of traditional explosion pressure relief presents a big problem for many facility operators – extensive safety areas have to be set up around the relief area to protect people, equipment and the surrounding areas. These areas become unusable space.

Rembe Targo-Vent is an opening angle limiter developed especially for Rembe Explosion Panels that guides the pressure relief specifically into areas where there is no danger to the adjoining infrastructure. Targo-Vent absorbs the enormous repulsive forces of explosion energy and guides the flames and shock wave in the desired direction.Depending on the particular application/equipment, the flames and shock wave are diverted at a defined angle of approximately 30 inches to approximately 45 Inches upwards or to the side so facility operators can minimize the safety areas around the vent opening. The usable area is increased.

The Targo-Vent top module is made in standard explosion panels sizes, so that it may be retrofit on existing Rembe Explosion Panels. Retrofits or building additions are protected by Targo-Vent without the need to significantly alter the explosion protection plan of the existing facility. Targo-Vent is attached directly to the Rembe Explosion Panels—an additional space-saver. There is reportedly no need for expensive baseplates or reinforcements. The system is made ofmaintenance-free stainless steel materials and, in combination with Rembe Explosion Panels, is type-tested in accordance with the ATEX Directive 94/9/EC (ATEX 114) and authorized in accordance with (FSA 13 ATEX 1637), according to the company.