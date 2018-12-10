BelGAS FM introduces its full line of flame arrestors for the oil and gas industry. The safety products stop ignited vapors from traveling backward into the vent line or tank, preventing explosions, burns and other hazards. The company’s suite of flame arrestors includes burner arrestors, inline arrestors, stack arrestors and vent arrestors.

An estimated 90% of the components used to make each product are manufactured in-house, giving BelGAS FM quality controls over each piece produced, according to the company. The company also capitalizes on its fabrication capabilities to make custom products. The company’s in-house engineering team assists with custom orders, often performing calculations based on customer-supplied data to reverse engineer a product that will perform as needed.

BelGAS FM flame arrestors feature a face plate with a pressed and sealed sight glass, rather than one that is welded or held in place with a lock nut. This eliminates seams and gaps, reduces the chance of leaks and better withstands equipment vibration.